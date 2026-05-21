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Home / World / USISPF Official holds talks on nuclear energy with Maha ministers

USISPF Official holds talks on nuclear energy with Maha ministers

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ANI
Updated At : 07:15 AM May 21, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): Nolty Theriot, Senior Vice President, Government Affairs, US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), said they brought a senior delegation with some of the leading US nuclear companies, from the big reactor designers to across the entire nuclear energy supply chain.

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Theriot, while speaking to ANI on Wednesday, said that they had a great set of meetings with the Minister of Power and Minister of Finance.

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He said, "With our partners, the Nuclear Energy Institute, we brought a senior delegation with some of the leading US nuclear companies, from the big reactor designers to across the entire nuclear energy supply chain. We had a great set of meetings between government meetings with the Minister of Power, Minister of Finance... We had a great meeting with the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and it was really about strengthening the partnership, looking for ways to create joint ventures... It gave us a good opportunity to get a better picture of the rules... The US has cutting-edge technology. India has an amazingly skilled workforce and efficient, cutting-edge EPC companies. So these partnerships are a win-win situation."

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Earlier, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Wednesday said "big things" lie ahead in India-US collaboration in the nuclear energy sector.

Responding to a post by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding a meeting with an executive delegation of the Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI) and the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) under the 'US Nuclear Executive Mission to India', Gor said, "Big things ahead in India-US collaboration on Nuclear energy!"

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Fadnavis said that significant changes are taking place in the global energy transition process. Although Maharashtra has been making substantial investments in solar and wind energy for many years, nuclear energy will become essential for carbon-free and industrial-scale baseload power supply.

More than 40 per cent of India's total foreign investment comes to Maharashtra. Nearly 60% of the country's data centre capacity is concentrated in the Mumbai and Navi Mumbai areas. Sectors such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, logistics, and advanced manufacturing are rising on a large scale in Maharashtra, which will lead to a manifold increase in electricity demand in the coming years. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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