New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Luxembourg Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel on Monday highlighted India’s distinct position in navigating major geopolitical conflicts, commending New Delhi’s pragmatic diplomacy in the Russia-Ukraine war while sounding alarms over growing economic and security disruptions in West Asia.

Addressing India’s engagement with both sides of the Russia-Ukraine war, Bettel praised External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's recent visits to Moscow and Kyiv. He noted that while most nations choose a side, India's dual outreach demonstrates a clear commitment to diplomatic bridge-building.

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"Jaishankar went to Moscow and to Kyiv. Usually countries visit one, not both. So this is the will to build a bridge between both, and I think this is very important: to be pragmatic. It's not being the dean of someone, to be the just working for someone. It's just being the fact that you want to listen to each other and then trying to find solutions," Bettel said in an interview with ANI.

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Without disclosing private discussions held with EAM Jaishankar, Bettel emphasised that India’s diplomatic intervention serves broader global interests, particularly regarding food security and Black Sea trade routes.

"When I see now the problem also with the Black Sea, when I see the problems with the transport of agricultural products, every initiative to avoid a food crisis is important," Bettel stated. "And you are doing it because I'm very honest, you don't have a big commercial interest. If you do it, it is also to avoid difficult situations in other parts of the world. And I think this is something which is remarkable, that we have to raise it."

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Bettel added that Europe must have a seat at any future peace table, "If we are not able to be around the table, we should be happy if there is someone else. But at the end of the day, my will would be that Europe also is part of the discussions, because usually we get the bill. So I prefer also to be around the table when we choose how to do it."

Turning to the crisis in West Asia, Bettel warned that maritime trade blockades and conflict in the region pose a severe threat to global supply chains, specifically pointing to critical agricultural inputs like fertilisers.

"We should not speak just about economic security. Because Hormuz is also the problems of fertilizer these times. The other thing with Ukraine and Russia is the problem of products, agricultural products. But to get agricultural products, we also need fertiliser. So we risk to have a troubles in the next months because the products are not arriving... we will maybe have problems in the next month or years if the fertilisers are not arriving," Bettel warned.

Addressing military actions in the region, Bettel stated that unilateral actions by the US and Israel against Iran bypass international legal norms.

"We should not forget that the initiative from the US and Israel in Iran was also not very aligned with international law, because usually you need a mandate," he noted. "Everybody is speaking now about international law, breach of maritime law, etc., and sea law, commercial law."

Bettel called for clear separation between broader military conflicts and the protection of international trade corridors, warning against precedent that allows nations to charge passage tolls in international straits.

"What for me is important, it's that we are able to find a de-escalation. And we should really do the division. One is a war with Iran, which is a fact, and the other one is the security of Hormuz. And if we accept that a country can decide to pay tolls to be able to have products, this would be a nightmare because other countries will then decide that they have also the right to take tolls on products," he said.

Concluded with a call for joint international action, he said, "For me, it is important that safety is guaranteed in Hormuz. And there should be joint initiatives to do that. But I really want to separate both. One is a war, and the other is the protection of a maritime route."

The remarks come as Bettel is on a three-day official visit to India, from September 7 to September 9. The Deputy PM will also visit Chennai for engagements at IIT Madras and the inauguration of a new SES campus. (ANI)

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