Uttarakhand: India-Mongolia joint military exercise Nomadic Elephant commences at Pithoragarh

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): The 18th edition of the India - Mongolia Joint Military Exercise NOMADIC ELEPHANT, an annual platoon-level exercise conducted alternately in India and Mongolia, commenced today at the Foreign Training Node, Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the exercise is scheduled from 21 September to 03 October 2026. The last edition of the exercise was conducted at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, in May–June 2025. The Indian Army and the Mongolian Armed Forces are represented by 45 personnel each.

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The exercise aims to enhance the joint military capability of both sides to undertake Counter-Insurgency Operations in semi-urban and mountainous terrain under the United Nations Mandate.

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The joint training will focus on tactical-level operations, exchange of best practices, refinement of operational drills and enhancement of interoperability between the two armies. The training curriculum will include Cordon and Search Operations, Room Intervention Drills, Special Heliborne Operations, Cyber Security Training and employment of drones and counter-drone systems, among other activities. These drills will provide troops of both Armies an opportunity to train together in realistic operational scenarios and strengthen their ability to operate jointly, the ministry said.

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Exercise Nomadic Elephant 2026 will further enhance defence cooperation between India and Mongolia and reinforce the longstanding bonds of friendship and mutual trust between the two friendly nations.

Last year, the 17th edition of the India-Mongolia Joint Military Exercise NOMADIC ELEPHANT concluded on June 13th, 2025, at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, along with Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh, Director General Operational Logistics and Strategic Movement, attended the closing ceremony.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Indian Army contingent, comprising 45 personnel predominantly from a battalion of the ARUNACHAL SCOUTS, had actively participated in the two-week-long exercise.

The focus of the joint training was to enhance interoperability between the Indian Army and the Mongolian Armed Forces while operating as a combined task force in semi-conventional scenarios in semi-urban and mountainous terrain under a United Nations mandate.

Speaking at the Closing Ceremony, the Defence Secretary had commended the professionalism, dedication and conduct of the Indian soldiers during Exercise NOMADIC ELEPHANT. He said that this exercise is a testament to the enduring bond of friendship, mutual trust and shared cultural linkages between India and Mongolia.

It served as a platform for meaningful military cooperation and demonstrated India’s unwavering commitment to regional peace and stability. He further added that the Indian Army’s contribution to such joint initiatives not only enhances operational readiness but also reinforces India's role as a responsible stakeholder in global peacekeeping efforts, the Ministry stated.

The conduct of Exercises NOMADIC ELEPHANT and KHAAN QUEST marked a significant milestone in India’s expanding defence diplomacy and underscores the strategic importance of its partnership with Mongolia. (ANI)

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