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Home / World / Uttarakhand student to represent India on 10-day international scientific expedition to North Pole

Uttarakhand student to represent India on 10-day international scientific expedition to North Pole

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ANI
Updated At : 05:53 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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By Aditya Prakash

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Murmansk [Russia], August 5 (ANI): An Indian student from Uttarakhand has been selected to represent the country in the 10-day international scientific and educational expedition, 'Icebreaker of Knowledge', which was officially launched aboard the nuclear icebreaker 50 Let Pobedy at the FSUE Atomflot base in Murmansk, Russia.

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The expedition has brought together school students aged 14-16 from 22 countries, including India, Bangladesh, China and Russia. The participants departed from Murmansk for the geographic North Pole and are scheduled to return after reaching 90° North latitude.

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Lucky Rawat, a resident of Chakrata in Uttarakhand, said he was proud to represent India on the international expedition.

"I am from Chakrata in Uttarakhand and have come here as India's ambassador for this expedition. It is a 10-day expedition during which we will travel to the North Pole. We will be among the very few people who have actually reached the North Pole," Rawat told ANI.

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Sharing details of the selection process, Rawat said participants had to clear a three-stage competition, after which one student from each participating country was selected for the expedition.

"To get here, we had to clear a three-stage competition, after which one student from each country was selected to represent their nation," he said.

Expressing pride over his son's achievement, Lucky Rawat's father, Ram Singh, said the family was delighted that he had earned the opportunity to represent India.

"I am proud of my son for clearing the online examination and being selected to represent India. He is going on a 10-day expedition to the North Pole," Singh told ANI.

The 'Icebreaker of Knowledge' is an international scientific and educational expedition that brings together students from across the world to promote scientific learning, cultural exchange and awareness about the Arctic through a voyage to the geographic North Pole. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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