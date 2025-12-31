Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 31 (ANI): Former Diplomat Anil Triguniyat on Tuesday expressed his views on the latest four-point demand issued by Bangladesh's Inqilab Moncho and Bangladesh envoy to India reaching Dhaka on urgent summons. He underlined the need for Bangladesh to deal with the internal issues instead of using India as a "punching bag".

In an interview with ANI on Tuesday, speaking about the 24-day ultimatum to Osman Hadi's Party to the Yunus regime and the demand to suspend work permits for Indians, Trigunayat said, "This is called utter stupidity... It is like the hand that feeds you; you want to cut it... They are not workers in Bangladesh. They are basically the investors and own the factories. They are providing all kinds of materials for Bangladesh textile mills, which have been a major staple for them. If the government succumbs to this kind of thing, it is not looking to gain anything. They are going to lose tremendously..."

On Sunday, Inqilab Moncho member secretary Abdullah Al Jaber announced a four-point demand, including a 24-day ultimatum for the government to complete trial proceedings against those responsible for Hadi's killing.

The platform also indulged in anti-India rhetoric and demanded the suspension of work permits of Indian nationals in Bangladesh, according to The Daily Star.

Sharif Osman Hadi, one of the prominent figures behind the July Uprising last year, was pronounced dead on December 18, after he was shot at close range on December 12 while travelling in a rickshaw in Dhaka's Bijoynagar area.

Following his death, large protests erupted across the capital as supporters demanded justice. Multiple waves of protests were reported on Friday, coinciding with the arrival of Hadi's body in Dhaka. While many gatherings remained peaceful, several turned violent, with attacks reported on media houses and cultural institutions.

The violence drew condemnation from within Bangladesh and abroad.

On the Bangladesh envoy to India reaching Dhaka on urgent summons, he said, "These are normal diplomatic demarches to call the high commissioners and protest whatever is happening. They convey the concerns back to their headquarters.... They would be conveying a certain message to India, but they'll have to deal with their own situation first, which is the main problem. Instead of looking inwards, they're only trying to accuse India of everything. India has become, unfortunately, a punching bag for all our neighbours, but mostly for Bangladesh and Pakistan."

The interim government of Bangladesh has recalled its High Commissioner to India, M Riaz Hamidullah, to Dhaka for consultations amid tensions in bilateral relations between the two countries, Prothom Alo reported, citing diplomatic sources.

According to Prothom Alo, citing officials familiar with the matter, Hamidullah returned to Dhaka late Monday night after receiving an urgent summons from Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The recall was aimed at reviewing the recent developments affecting India-Bangladesh ties.

Sources at Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry confirmed to Prothom Alo that the High Commissioner was asked to return from Delhi to discuss the evolving bilateral situation, following the heightened tensions over the past two weeks.

Relations between the two neighbours have come under strain following reports of atrocities against minorities, particularly Hindus in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh is now facing renewed questions over security, press freedom and political stability, as the government comes under pressure to prevent further unrest and protect democratic processes in the weeks ahead. (ANI)

