Munich [Germany], June 21 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has released its weekly brief, highlighting concerns over repression, surveillance, Beijing's growing influence abroad, and China's treatment of Uyghurs.

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The Third International Uyghur Forum (IUF) was held in Berlin, Germany, from June 11 to 13 under the theme "Ten Years Since the Camps: From Recognition to Accountability - What's Next?" Organised by the World Uyghur Congress and the Uyghur Center for Democracy and Human Rights, the gathering brought together more than 200 participants from 25 countries, including over 80 speakers.

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The three-day forum focused on issues affecting Uyghurs and other Turkic communities, including allegations of transnational repression, forced labour, cultural assimilation, and the psychological impact of activism. Participants also discussed the role of international institutions in addressing human rights concerns and heard testimony from a former Chinese official. The event concluded with the adoption of the Berlin Declaration, reaffirming global efforts to pursue accountability and defend Uyghur rights.

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Meanwhile, in Washington, the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved the Uyghur Policy Act of 2026 on June 17. The legislation, introduced by Senators John Curtis and Jeff Merkley, seeks to strengthen US engagement on Uyghur human rights issues and counter what advocates describe as Beijing's efforts to suppress Uyghur voices abroad.

The proposed law calls on the US State Department to prioritise Uyghur rights in its foreign policy agenda, support political prisoners, promote cultural preservation, expand diplomatic outreach to Muslim-majority countries, and enhance advocacy within international institutions. The bill must still pass both chambers of Congress before becoming law.

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At the international level, concerns were also raised during the 62nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk warned that China's recently adopted Ethnic Unity Law could further restrict the rights of ethnic minorities, including Uyghurs, Tibetans, and Mongolians. (ANI)

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