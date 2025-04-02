Uyghur deportation puts Thailand-EU trade talks at risk

Bangkok [Thailand], April 2 (ANI): The Committee on Economic Development is working alongside the foreign affairs and commerce ministries to assess the impact of the Thai government's deportation of Uyghurs on ongoing free trade negotiations with the European Union (EU), Bangkok Post reported.

On Thursday, the committee met with officials from both ministries, private sector representatives, the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC), and the Federation of Thai SMEs to discuss the situation.

Sittiphol Viboonthanakul, a People's Party (PP) MP and the committee's chairperson, stated before the meeting that the deportations could have serious consequences for Thailand's international trade relations, particularly given the EU's strong condemnation of the government's actions, as highlighted in the Bangkok Post report.

He further emphasised that the situation must be carefully examined to determine whether it could delay the signing of the free trade agreement (FTA) with the EU, which is expected to be finalised this year. Additionally, he noted that Thailand's ambitions to join the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) could also be affected.

Viboonthanakul suggested that discussions should also consider the potential impact of US trade policies, including the possibility of increased tariffs on Thai exports, BP reported.

He stressed that the government must develop a strategy to handle any potential trade conflict and the economic repercussions if the Thailand-EU FTA is not completed as planned. During the meeting, representatives from the TCC maintained that Thailand has consistently adhered to international human rights standards, according to BP.

China's treatment of Uyghurs has been widely condemned, with reports detailing systematic oppression, including mass imprisonment in so-called "re-education" centres, forced labour, and extensive surveillance. Uyghurs face religious discrimination, cultural erasure, and arbitrary detention.

Reports have documented incidents of torture, forced sterilisations, and family separations, along with efforts to eliminate their language and cultural identity.

Beijing's policies are designed to assimilate and exert control over the Uyghur population, violating fundamental human rights and provoking global outrage. (ANI)

