DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Uyghur deportation puts Thailand-EU trade talks at risk

Uyghur deportation puts Thailand-EU trade talks at risk

Thailand's Committee on Economic Development is assessing the impact of Uyghur deportations on free trade talks with the EU. Officials and business representatives discussed potential delays to the FTA and risks to Thailand's OECD ambitions amid EU condemnation.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:31 PM Apr 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Bangkok [Thailand], April 2 (ANI): The Committee on Economic Development is working alongside the foreign affairs and commerce ministries to assess the impact of the Thai government's deportation of Uyghurs on ongoing free trade negotiations with the European Union (EU), Bangkok Post reported.

On Thursday, the committee met with officials from both ministries, private sector representatives, the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC), and the Federation of Thai SMEs to discuss the situation.

Sittiphol Viboonthanakul, a People's Party (PP) MP and the committee's chairperson, stated before the meeting that the deportations could have serious consequences for Thailand's international trade relations, particularly given the EU's strong condemnation of the government's actions, as highlighted in the Bangkok Post report.

Advertisement

He further emphasised that the situation must be carefully examined to determine whether it could delay the signing of the free trade agreement (FTA) with the EU, which is expected to be finalised this year. Additionally, he noted that Thailand's ambitions to join the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) could also be affected.

Viboonthanakul suggested that discussions should also consider the potential impact of US trade policies, including the possibility of increased tariffs on Thai exports, BP reported.

Advertisement

He stressed that the government must develop a strategy to handle any potential trade conflict and the economic repercussions if the Thailand-EU FTA is not completed as planned. During the meeting, representatives from the TCC maintained that Thailand has consistently adhered to international human rights standards, according to BP.

China's treatment of Uyghurs has been widely condemned, with reports detailing systematic oppression, including mass imprisonment in so-called "re-education" centres, forced labour, and extensive surveillance. Uyghurs face religious discrimination, cultural erasure, and arbitrary detention.

Reports have documented incidents of torture, forced sterilisations, and family separations, along with efforts to eliminate their language and cultural identity.

Beijing's policies are designed to assimilate and exert control over the Uyghur population, violating fundamental human rights and provoking global outrage. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper