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Home / World / Uyghur groups condemn China's Ethnic Unity Law, seek global action

Uyghur groups condemn China's Ethnic Unity Law, seek global action

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ANI
Updated At : 05:48 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Munich [Germany], July 21 (ANI): A coalition of more than 50 Uyghur diaspora and civil society organisations, led by the World Uyghur Congress (WUC), has strongly condemned China's Law on the Promotion of Ethnic Unity and Progress, which came into effect on July 1, 2026.

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In a joint statement, the organisations described the legislation as a mechanism of forced assimilation, alleging that it seeks to erase the distinct identities of Uyghurs, Tibetans, Mongolians and other non-Han communities by promoting loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and a Party-defined national identity.

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According to the joint statement, the law institutionalises policies that prioritise Mandarin as the primary language of education, encourages the "Sinicisation" of religion, and requires children to be educated in line with CCP ideology. The signatories argued that these measures further marginalise ethnic languages, cultures and religious practices while reinforcing policies they say have already resulted in mass internment, cultural destruction and the separation of children from their families.

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The organisations also expressed concern over Article 63 of the law, which they said extends China's legal jurisdiction beyond its borders by allowing authorities to hold individuals and organisations outside mainland China accountable for actions deemed to "undermine ethnic unity and progress." The coalition said this provision formalises transnational repression targeting Uyghurs, Tibetans, Mongolians and Chinese dissidents living abroad, while also raising concerns about national sovereignty in countries hosting diaspora communities.

The statement noted that international institutions have already raised alarms over the legislation. It cited UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk's warning to the 62nd session of the Human Rights Council that the law could further restrict freedoms related to language, education, religion, culture, expression and assembly. It also referred to a European Parliament resolution adopted on April 30, 2026, criticising the law and warning that it could intensify the suppression of ethnic identities.

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The coalition urged UN human rights mechanisms, governments, lawmakers and civil society organisations to closely monitor the implementation of the law, publicly condemn it, prevent its extraterritorial enforcement, consider targeted measures against those responsible for its implementation, and support affected diaspora communities. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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