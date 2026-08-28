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Home / World / Uyghur rights groups raise alarm over China's Ethnic Unity Law

Uyghur rights groups raise alarm over China's Ethnic Unity Law

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ANI
Updated At : 02:58 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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New York [US], August 28 (ANI): Uyghur rights organisations have renewed criticism of China's policies toward the community, warning that a newly introduced "Ethnic Unity" law could further deepen assimilation measures in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

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In a post on X, the advocacy group Campaign for Uyghurs said growing international scrutiny of the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) "Ethnic Unity" Law reflects longstanding concerns among Uyghurs regarding cultural and religious freedoms. The organisation cited an analysis published by The Japan Times, alleging that the law could further suppress the Uyghur language, culture, religion and identity while institutionalising policies aimed at assimilation.

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According to the group, the legislation represents another step in Beijing's efforts to integrate ethnic minorities into a broader national identity, a process that critics argue risks eroding distinct cultural traditions and community practices. Campaign for Uyghurs called for increased international pressure on China over policies affecting Uyghurs and other ethnic communities.

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Separately, Human Rights Watch (HRW) marked a decade since what it described as a sharp escalation of abuses against Uyghurs in China's Xinjiang region. In a post on X, the organisation said restrictions on rights and freedoms remain severe and urged governments worldwide to use diplomatic, legal and economic measures to press Beijing to end what it termed ongoing violations.

In an article published on its website, HRW further alleged that the Chinese government's decade-long repression of Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims in Xinjiang remains severe, citing continued arbitrary detention, mass surveillance, restrictions on religious and cultural practices, forced labour and pressure on Uyghurs living abroad. HRW called for stronger international action, including targeted sanctions, forced-labour import bans and greater UN scrutiny of Beijing's policies in Xinjiang.

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The latest statements from Campaign for Uyghurs and Human Rights Watch add to the ongoing international debate over China's treatment of Uyghurs, with advocacy groups continuing to call for stronger global action and accountability over policies implemented in Xinjiang. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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