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Home / World / Uzbek FM says his visit India "to prepare for upcoming visit of PM Modi to Uzbekistan"

Uzbek FM says his visit India "to prepare for upcoming visit of PM Modi to Uzbekistan"

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ANI
Updated At : 11:48 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov said that his four-day visit to India was aimed at preparing for the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Uzbekistan, while highlighting the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

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During his remarks as part of the delegation-level talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday, Saidov said his discussions with the Indian leadership were a continuation of the regular dialogue between the two sides and focused on further deepening the strategic partnership.

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"We have discussed a lot of things by phone just 10 days ago and of course my visit to your great country and I would say that we agreed to hold these meetings and meet and conversation in order to prepare the upcoming visit of Prime Minister to Uzbekistan," Saidov said during his remarks.

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He described the visit as a "practical continuation" of the dialogue between the two countries, adding that both sides have consistently used international platforms and events as opportunities to strengthen engagement.

"I would say that it is the practical continuation of our dialogue, like what we always have and when always use any opportunity in international platform, the events as a whole," the minister said.

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"The special instruction to me personally and to my whole delegation is to visit your country in order to prepare, as I mentioned, the upcoming visit of Prime Minister to Uzbekistan," he added.

The Uzbek foreign minister further said the visit was an opportunity to provide fresh momentum to bilateral ties between India and Uzbekistan.

"This is, I would say, another opportunity and chance to give some impetus to the deepening and strengthening of the bilateral cooperation between our countries," he said.

Calling India a reliable partner, Saidov said New Delhi remains one of Uzbekistan's most important strategic and trade partners in South Asia.

"India is undoubtedly a reliable partner and our most important strategic and trade partner in South Asia," he added.

Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov is currently on a high-level official visit to India spanning from August 2 to August 5.

On Monday, Odilovich called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan as part of his visit following which he held talks with the EAM.

India and Uzbekistan took a comprehensive stock of the strategic partnership, delving into areas such as energy, infrastructure, defence and trade during the talks between EAM Jaishankar and Foreign Minister Saidov.

"Great to meet my friend @FM_Saidov of Uzbekistan. Undertook a detailed review of our Strategic Partnership, with particular focus on energy, infrastructure, trade, defence, education & culture," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

The two also discussed key regional challenges and exchanged views on expanding multilateral cooperation. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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