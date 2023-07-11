Uzbek Prez wins re-poll attempt with 87.05% vote

New Delhi, July 10
The candidate from the Liberal Democratic Party and the current President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has won 87.05% of the vote, according to the preliminary results of early presidential elections in Central Asia’s most populous country. Early presidential elections were held in Uzbekistan on July 9.
The country's Central Election Commission (CEC), which has frequently interacted with the Election Commission of India (ECI), announced that 15.6 million people voted in the elections, which was 79% of the voters. Mirziyoyev was followed by candidates from the Social Democratic Party "Adolat" Robakhon Makhmudov (4.43%).
