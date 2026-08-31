Uzbek students recite poems written by PM Modi during his visit to Tashkent

A musical performance based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's poem 'Abhi Toh Suraj Uga Hai' at an informal dinner hosted by Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and the recitation of his poetry by university students in Tashkent were in spotlight during his just concluded visit to the country.

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Uzbek students at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies came together to recited the poems in both Hindi and Uzbek languages before the prime minister, officials said.

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The poem 'Abhi Toh Suraj Uga Hai' was recited in Hindi by Keldiyorov Dilhushbek, a fourth-year student from the university. Its Uzbek translation was recited by Dilshoda Juraboeva, a third year student.

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Another poem 'Naye Bharat Ke Naye Sankalp' by PM Modi captured the spirit of a confident and aspirational 'New India'. It was recited in Hindi by Otabek Amirov, a fourth-year student, while its Uzbek translation was recited by Ikromkhuja Sa'dillaev, a third-year student of the university.

The students also recited another composition of PM Modi, 'Manavta Ko Kahin Na Lag Jaye Daag', which is centred on humanity, compassion and peace. It was recited in Hindi by Orzu Kuldosheva, a third-year student, while its Uzbek translation was recited by Fayoza Abdurasulova, a third-year student of the university.

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The poems drew an enthusiastic response from the audience, officials said.

The Prime Minister was in Uzbekistan on a state visit from August 29 to 30.