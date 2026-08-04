Uzbekistan highlights deepening parliamentary engagement to advance comprehensive strategic partnership

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov held a meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday during which he reaffirmed Uzbekistan's firm commitment to deepening its multifaceted partnership with India.

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A press release by the Lok Sabha Secretariat noted that Foreign Minister Saidov stated that Tashkent attaches high importance to expanding political, economic, and parliamentary cooperation.

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Appreciating India's robust democratic traditions, he noted that Uzbekistan stands to benefit significantly from the legislative experience of the world's largest democracy. Saidov further emphasised that enhanced parliamentary engagement will contribute meaningfully to advancing the comprehensive strategic partnership. He called for a shared vision to expand cooperation in trade, investment, joint projects, and emerging sectors.

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Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla noted how India and Uzbekistan are bound by centuries-old historical, cultural, and civilizational ties that continue to provide a robust foundation for their enduring friendship. He expressed confidence that growing political trust, expanding trade and investment, and enhanced people-to-people exchanges will further strengthen the bilateral partnership in the years ahead.

Birla made these remarks during a meeting with Bakhtiyor Saidov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, who called on him at Parliament House.

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The two leaders held wide-ranging discussions on India-Uzbekistan relations, with a particular emphasis on parliamentary cooperation, trade and investment, education, culture, and issues of mutual regional and global significance.

The release noted that speaking on India's democratic traditions, Lok Sabha Speaker Birla stated that India, as the world's largest democracy, features a vibrant parliamentary system that effectively reflects the aspirations and diversity of its people. He noted that the 543-member Lok Sabha represents millions of citizens nationwide and that India's multi-party framework provides equal space for diverse perspectives and constructive debate. Referring to the functioning of the institution, Birla informed the visiting dignitary that Parliament meets across three sessions annually, with the ongoing Monsoon Session actively deliberating on several matters of national importance.

As per the release, Birla highlighted India's significant achievements in infrastructure development, digital innovation, technology, connectivity, investment and trade. He observed that India's youth are increasingly assuming leadership roles globally and that collaboration with leading universities and international institutions continues to expand. Referring to the India-Uzbekistan Parliamentary Friendship Group constituted in March 2026, Birla expressed confidence that the initiative will impart fresh momentum to legislative engagement and deepen cooperation across economic, educational, cultural, and people-to-people spheres.

He also recalled his participation in the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) held in Tashkent in April 2025, Birla noted his interactions with Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan; Tanzila Narbayeva, Chairperson of the Senate and Nuriddin Ismailov, Speaker of the Legislative Chamber. He observed that these high-level visits laid a strong cornerstone for ongoing parliamentary collaboration. Expressing satisfaction with the steady progress of bilateral relations, Birla hoped that the current visit would further reinforce the comprehensive partnership between the two nations.

Significantly, to mark the occasion, Bakhtiyor Saidov presented Om Birla with a special commemorative publication detailing the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union hosted by Uzbekistan. (ANI)

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