Uzbekistan: ICCR, Indian Embassy hold 7th International Conference on Yoga, first in Central Asia

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], September 17 (ANI): The 7th International Conference on Yoga and first ever in Central Asia under the theme Yoga for One Earth One Health, organised by the Indian Council of Cultural Relations in partnership with the Embassy of India, Tashkent and the Yoga Federation of Uzbekistan was inaugurated on Wednesday in Tashkent, as per an official statement by the Embassy.

According to the Embassy, it was inaugurated in the presence of the Chairman Yoga Federation of Uzbekistan Artikhodjaev Jahongir Abidovich, Adviser from the Ministry of Sports, Government of Uzbekistan Momindjanov Sharifjon Fuzailovich, Ambassador of India Smita Pant, Deputy Director General (ICCR) Abhay Kumar and representatives from the Ministry of AYUSH.

SRI M, a renowned yoga expert and spiritual teacher, delivered the keynote address on 'Yoga and Consciousness.

In her opening remarks, Ambassador Smita Pant noted the increasing popularity of Yoga in Uzbekistan and offered India's support in training the teachers and capacity building. She also mentioned that the WHO has recognised the physical and mental benefits of Yoga.

DDG Abhay Kumar speaking on the occasion said that it's for the first time that ICCR is organising an international conference on Yoga in Central Asia with robust participation from 10 Eurasian countries. It will truly help in making yoga popular among the younger generation of Uzbekistan and all the participating countries, the statement said.

SRI M in his keynote address said, "Yoga is the perfect vehicle to explore the multi-dimensional entity called consciousness in general, in Sanskrit-Chetna."

The two-day Conference will witness participation from 10 countries, including India, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Georgia, Armenia, Mongolia and Russia.

The International Yoga Conference is a flagship event of ICCR organised annually, and earlier conferences have been held in New York (2018), London (2019), New Delhi (2021), Seoul (2022), Meinberg, Germany (2023) and Durban (2024), the statement highlighted.

Apart from an interactive plenary session on 'Integrating Yoga into Traditional and Modern Healthcare Systems: Local healing traditions & modern medical practices from Central Asian region', panel discussions on current status, challenges and opportunities for Yoga in Central Asia, benefits of Yoga in treating chronic health conditions, latest trends and innovations and capacity building and skill development in Yoga are being held. At the end of the panel discussions, recommendations will be presented to the concerned stakeholders in the participating countries for stock taking, the statement observed. (ANI)

