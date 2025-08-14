"Value our friendship, look forward to even stronger ties": Singapore HC Wong on Independence Day 2025

New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): High Commissioner of Singapore to India, Simon Wong, extended greetings to the country on the eve of the 79th Independence Day celebrations.

Advertisement

In a post on X on Thursday, HC Wong congratulated India and wished for stronger ties as the two countries commemorate the 60th anniversary of bilateral ties.

"Happy 79th Independence Day India! As close partners, we value our friendship and look forward to even stronger ties ahead as we commemorate the 60th anniversary of our bilateral ties. Wishing all our Indian friends a joyful celebration!-HC Wong", the post on X said.

Advertisement

https://x.com/SGinIndia/status/1955988045175644369

On Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu said that Singapore is a key partner in India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision and Indo-Pacific Vision and the two countries have a strong partnership in the areas of trade, investment, defence, culture, education, and people-to-people exchanges.

Advertisement

The President made the remarks during a meeting with the ministerial Delegation from Singapore, led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry of Singapore Gan Kim Yong. The delegation, which is in Delhi for the third meeting of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR), called on the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Also on Thursday, the Slovak Ambassador to India extended his heartfelt greetings for India's 79th Independence Day on August 15.

https://x.com/RobertMaxian/status/1955942957993132451

The Nation will celebrate the 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the celebrations from the iconic Red Fort in Delhi. The Prime Minister will unfurl the National Flag and address the nation from the ramparts of the iconic monument, said a statement from the Ministry of Defence.

As the nation is making giant strides towards realising the Government's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, the theme of this year's celebrations is 'Naya Bharat'. The celebrations will serve as a platform to commemorate the continuing rise of a prosperous, secure and bold Naya Bharat and provide renewed power to surge further ahead on the path to progress.

Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, the Prime Minister will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. The Defence Secretary will introduce the General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area, Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, to the Prime Minister.

The GoC, Delhi Area, will then conduct PM Narendra Modi to the Saluting Base, where a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard will present a general salute to the Prime Minister. Thereafter, the Prime Minister will inspect the Guard of Honour.

The Guard of Honour contingent for the Prime Minister will consist of 96 personnel (one officer & 24 personnel each from the Army, Navy, Air Force & Delhi Police. The Indian Air Force is the coordinating service for the Independence Day celebrations this year.

Approx. 5,000 Special Guests from different walks of life have been invited to witness the celebrations at the Red Fort this year. Over 1,500 people from various States/Union Territories dressed in traditional attire have also been invited to witness the grand ceremony. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)