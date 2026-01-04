Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 4 (ANI): The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Sunday expressed appreciation to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar for conveying condolences on behalf of the Government and people of India following the death of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia.

In a post on X acknowledging the gesture, the BNP wrote, "Thank you, @DrSJaishankar, for conveying your condolences on behalf of the Government and people of India. We value your message and continued goodwill."

Thank you, @DrSJaishankar, for conveying your condolences on behalf of the Government and people of India. We value your message and continued goodwill. https://t.co/FMwyoqZduA — Bangladesh Nationalist Party-BNP (@bdbnp78) January 3, 2026

The message followed Jaishankar's visit to Dhaka on December 31, when he represented India at the funeral of Begum Khaleda Zia and met BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, her son and political heir, as part of India's condolence outreach.

Sharing details of the meeting on X, Jaishankar said, "On arrival in Dhaka, met with Mr Tarique Rahman @trahmanbnp, Acting Chairman of BNP and son of former PM of Bangladesh Begum Khaleda Zia." He added that he handed over "a personal letter from Prime Minister @narendramodi" during the interaction.

Photographs accompanying the posts showed Jaishankar formally presenting the letter to Tarique Rahman during the condolence visit. Jaishankar later said he conveyed "deepest condolences on behalf of the Government and people of India" and expressed confidence that Khaleda Zia's vision and values would guide the future of India-Bangladesh relations.

Bangladesh's High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, who was present during the meeting, said Jaishankar recognised Khaleda Zia's contribution to democracy and expressed optimism about strengthening bilateral ties following Bangladesh's democratic transition and the upcoming election.

Jaishankar's brief visit to Dhaka, lasting around four hours, assumed added significance as it marked the first visit by an Indian minister since bilateral ties reached a low point following the formation of the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus in August 2024.

The diplomatic outreach took place amid nationwide mourning in Bangladesh, with large crowds gathering for Khaleda Zia's funeral prayers held outside the Parliament building. Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, members of the interim government, and senior civilian and military officials attended the ceremony.

Following the prayers, the three-time prime minister was laid to rest with state honours beside the grave of her husband, former president Ziaur Rahman. (ANI)

