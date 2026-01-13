DT
Vance wishes US Envoy on onset of his arrival in India

Vance wishes US Envoy on onset of his arrival in India

ANI
Updated At : 08:10 AM Jan 13, 2026 IST
Washington DC [US], January 13 (ANI): US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday (local time) extended his greetings to US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy to South and Central Asia, Sergio Gor as he embarked on his journey to India.

Vance expressed his hope at Gor would do a great job.

In a post on X, he said, "Congrats, Mr. Ambassador. You'll do a great job!"

https://x.com/JDVance/status/2010734099032658165?s=20

Vance replied to a post by Gor where he highlighted his first day in Delhi.

He had said, "Namaste! Today marks my first day at the US Embassy in New Delhi. I am honored to join this dedicated team and eager to get to work advancing President Donald Trump's priorities and deepening the US-India partnership. I couldn't be more optimistic about the days ahead for both of our nations under President Trump's leadership."

https://x.com/USAmbIndia/status/2010692272749211955?s=20

Gor on Monday noted that India is set to join Pax Silica, a US-led initiative to build a secure, innovation-driven silicon supply chain.

This move is seen as a significant step toward strengthening India-US ties, particularly in high-tech domains such as semiconductors and AI.

Mentioning the development in a post on X, Gor wrote, "Pleased to share that India will be invited to join Pax Silica, a U.S.-led strategic initiative to build a secure, resilient, and innovation-driven silicon supply chain. As the world adopts new technology, it is essential that India and the United States work hand-in-hand together."

https://x.com/USAmbIndia/status/2010718052992618815?s=20

At the inaugural Pax Silica Summit in 2025, India was excluded from the US-led 'Pax Silica' initiative, triggering sharp political criticism.

It aims to reduce China's dominance and counter coercive dependencies across critical minerals, energy inputs, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, AI infrastructure, and logistics.

Current Members of Pax Silica are US, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Israel, UAE and Australia.

India's inclusion is expected to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing and position the country as an alternative production hub. Experts note that India could join Pax Silica at a later stage, similar to its participation in the Minerals Security Partnership (MSP). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

