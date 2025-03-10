New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Shortly after Vanuatu News outlet Vanuatu Post reported that the Prime Minister of the country, Jotham Napat, had asked the Citizenship Commission to cancel Lalit Modi's citizenship, the former IPL boss cited another news report which said that the commission would await the outcome of the court before making any decision.

https://t.co/kZIbq1iRuh The chairman of the Vanuatu Citizenship Commission said his office would wait for the outcome of the court before making a decision on Mr. Lalit Modi as a Ni-Vanuatu. Chairman Charles Maniel was speaking following an order issued by Prime Minister… — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) March 10, 2025

Citing VBTC News, Lalit Modi quoted from the report and posted, "The chairman of the Vanuatu Citizenship Commission said his office would wait for the outcome of the court before making a decision on Mr Lalit Modi as a Ni-Vanuatu. Chairman Charles Maniel was speaking following an order issued by Prime Minister Jotham Napat today to the Citizenship Commission to start the process of canceling the passport of Mr Modi following some allegations made by Mr Modi is passing for it in court. Chairman Maniel said that if the court finds that Mr. If Modi is guilty, the commission will start the process of canceling his passport and citizenship as a Ni-Vanuatu. Mr. Lalit Modi is originally from India but bought his Ni-Vanuatu citizenship through the citizenship program of the Vanuatu government."

Earlier in the day, Vanuatu Post reported that Prime Minister Napat directed the country's Citizenship Commission to cancel the Vanuatu passport issued to former Indian Premier League (IPL) commissioner, Lalit Modi after recent revelations in international media

Lalit Modi, who previously served as the vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) left India in 2010 while under investigation for alleged financial misconduct, including unauthorized fund transfers.

On March 7, while responding to a question on reports that Lalit Modi had acquired the citizenship of Vanuatu, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that they are aware of his application for surrendering his passport in the High Commission of India in London and they are continuing to pursue all cases against him as per the law.

The Spokesperson further added, "The same will be examined in light of extant rules and procedures. We are also informed that he has acquired citizenship in Vanuatu. We continue to pursue the case against him as required under law."

Earlier, in a post on X on March 8, Lalit Modi wrote, "No court of law in India has a case pending against me personally. It's only media fiction. Fifteen years have gone. But they keep saying we are going after me - more than welcome to. But first file an application for any wrongdoing, instead of just imagining that I have been charged with something wrong.... This is called fake news.... Only thing that I have done single handedly is create a global loved product called IPL which you lap it up like there is no tomorrow."

Lalit Modi is currently based in London and had applied to surrender his Indian passport on acquiring Citizenship of Vanuatu. (ANI)

