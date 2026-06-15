"Varanasi in Bratislava": PM Modi visits unique exhibition crafted by Slovak artisans at Presidential Palace

Bratislava [Slovakia], June 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited a unique exhibition at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava inspired by Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency. During the visit, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini accompanied Prime Minister Modi and warmly welcomed him at the Presidential Palace.

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The exhibition is the result of a unique international art project organised in cooperation with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations. The project aimed to foster cultural dialogue through visual art and offer Slovak artists an opportunity to explore and interpret "Varanasi," one of the world's oldest living cities and a timeless symbol of India's spiritual heritage.

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The exhibition presents a diverse collection of artworks reflecting the individual perspectives, artistic languages, and personal responses of each participant. Some works focus on the city's architecture, riverfronts, rituals, and vibrant streets, while others explore its atmosphere, symbolism, and spiritual dimension.

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Together, these artworks reveal the many ways in which a single place can be perceived, interpreted, and transformed into visual expression.

According to details displayed near the exhibition, "Five Slovak artists, Agnesa Vavrinova, Luka Brase, Peter Zanony, Stefan Kocka, and Peter Pollag, participated in an artistic residency in Varanasi from 2 to 9 June. During their stay, they immersed themselves in the city's distinctive atmosphere, observed its daily life, visited important historical and spiritual sites, and experienced the unique energy that has made Varanasi a source of inspiration for centuries."

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It also says, "The project also included Peter Uchnar and Stanislav Harangozo, who were unable to travel to India but embraced the same artistic challenge from Slovakia. Drawing on research, visual materials, and their own creative imagination, they developed works inspired by the theme of Varanasi. Their contributions offer an interesting counterpart to those created through direct personal experience of the city."

Through their works, the artists invite viewers to discover Varanasi not only as a physical place but also as a source of reflection, inspiration, and dialogue between different worlds and traditions. (ANI)

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