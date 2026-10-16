Vatican releases first picture of Pope Leo after surgery as Pontiff attends Mass at Gemelli Hospital

Rome [Italy], October 16 (ANI): The Vatican on Friday released the first picture of Pope Leo XIV following his surgery, as the Pontiff attended Mass at Rome's Gemelli Hospital and doctors reported a steady improvement in his overall health condition.

According to the Holy See Press Office, Pope Leo celebrated Mass at noon in a room set up on the 10th floor of the hospital, where he is recovering following surgery on Tuesday.

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Several members of Gemelli Hospital's medical and nursing staff attended the Mass, along with members of the Vatican City State Gendarmerie Corps.

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In a post on X, the Vatican said the Pope expressed gratitude to the medical staff for their continued care and assistance during his hospitalisation.

"In his homily, the Pope thanked all the staff—doctors, nurses, and orderlies—for the work they do every day caring for patients in their frailty, and especially for what they have done and continue to do for him," the Holy See Press Office said.

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In a separate health update, the Holy See Press Office said new blood tests and a chest X-ray confirmed a steady improvement in the Pontiff's overall condition.

"On his fourth day in hospital, Pope Leo XIV's doctors say new blood tests and a chest X-ray confirm 'the steady improvement in his overall condition'," the statement said.

The Vatican added that the Pope continues to undergo respiratory physiotherapy and is carrying out his normal daily activities entirely independently as he recovers.

The 71-year-old Pontiff was admitted to Gemelli Hospital on Tuesday for surgery to remove the lower lobe of his right lung following the detection of a mass. Intraoperative tissue analysis confirmed a diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma, a form of lung cancer.

The surgical procedure was performed using a video-assisted technique and lasted approximately 90 minutes. The Vatican had earlier stated that the operation concluded without complications and that the Pope regained consciousness normally.

Previous medical updates also indicated that routine postoperative checks had yielded reassuring results and that the Pope's recovery was progressing normally.

Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Prevost in Chicago in 1955, was elected head of the Catholic Church in May 2025. His public engagements have been suspended during his hospitalisation, with the Vatican previously indicating that he was expected to remain in hospital for approximately a week. (ANI)

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