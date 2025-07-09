Vatican willing to host peace talks: Pope Leo tells Ukraine's Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy and Leo met in Castel Gandolfo where the Pope is taking a two-week vacation
Pope Leo XIV leads the Mass for the Care of Creation, in Castel Gandolfo, Italy, on Wednesday. Reuters
Advertisement
Pope Leo told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a meeting on Wednesday that the Vatican is willing to host Russian-Ukraine peace talks, the Vatican said in a statement.
The Pope also discussed with Zelenskyy "the urgent need for a just and lasting peace," the statement said.
Zelenskyy and Leo met in Castel Gandolfo, a small Italian hill town not far from Rome, where the Pope is taking a two-week vacation.
Advertisement
The Ukrainian leader is in Italy to attend a conference on July 10-11 dedicated to Ukraine's recovery and long-term reconstruction following Russia's invasion.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement