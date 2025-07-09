DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / World / Vatican willing to host peace talks: Pope Leo tells Ukraine's Zelenskyy

Vatican willing to host peace talks: Pope Leo tells Ukraine's Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy and Leo met in Castel Gandolfo where the Pope is taking a two-week vacation
article_Author
Reuters
Vatican City, Updated At : 06:30 PM Jul 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Pope Leo XIV leads the Mass for the Care of Creation, in Castel Gandolfo, Italy, on Wednesday. Reuters
Advertisement

Pope Leo told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a meeting on Wednesday that the Vatican is willing to host Russian-Ukraine peace talks, the Vatican said in a statement.

Advertisement

The Pope also discussed with Zelenskyy "the urgent need for a just and lasting peace," the statement said.

Zelenskyy and Leo met in Castel Gandolfo, a small Italian hill town not far from Rome,  where the Pope is taking a two-week vacation.

Advertisement

The Ukrainian leader is in Italy to attend a conference on July 10-11 dedicated to Ukraine's recovery and long-term reconstruction following Russia's invasion.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts