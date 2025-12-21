Venezuela accuses US of 'international piracy' after new oil tanker seizure

Caracas [Venezuela], December 21 (ANI): Tensions between Caracas and Washington reached a boiling point this weekend as Venezuela condemned the seizure of another oil tanker off its shores, Russia Today reported.

The Venezuelan government has labelled the move an "act of piracy" and a direct attempt by the United States to seize the country's energy resources and topple its leadership.

In a scathing official statement, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry denounced the "theft and hijacking" of a private vessel that was transporting Venezuelan oil through international waters.

Caracas went further, accusing US military personnel of the "forced disappearance" of the ship's crew, as per Russia Today.

The Venezuelan government argued that this latest interception is not an isolated incident. Instead, they described it as a "colonialist model" being orchestrated by Washington to strip Venezuela of its sovereignty and natural wealth.

Determined to fight back, Caracas vowed to seek accountability through international bodies, including the UN Security Council, warning that those responsible would eventually be judged by "justice and history."

The US perspective, however, is one of strict enforcement. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed the predawn operation on Saturday, framing the seizure as an enforcement action against Venezuelan oil exports.

This move follows a major escalation by President Donald Trump, who just days ago ordered a "total and complete" blockade of all "sanctioned" tankers entering or leaving Venezuela, according to Russia Today.

President Trump has been transparent about the economic motivations behind these manoeuvres, claiming that Venezuela "stole" US energy assets. He warned that unless these assets are returned, Caracas will face the power of "the largest armada ever assembled in the history of South America."

Inside Venezuela, President Nicolas Maduro has been vocal in his opposition, accusing Washington of trying to install a "puppet government" that would abandon the country's constitution and surrender its resources. Maduro has characterised the blockade and ship seizures as "corsair tactics" and a "diplomacy of barbarism."

The situation has also drawn concern from major global powers. Both Russia and China have issued warnings, stating that the increased US military presence and the seizure of vessels risk triggering wider regional instability. Both nations have urged restraint and a return to the principles of international law. (ANI)

