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Home / World / Venezuela Earthquake Aftermath: Relief operations continue as 1900 people die

Venezuela Earthquake Aftermath: Relief operations continue as 1900 people die

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ANI
Updated At : 04:58 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Caracas [Venezuela], July 1 (ANI): Rescue and relief operations remain underway in Venezuela after the deadly twin earthquake last week left over 1,900 people dead, according to official sources, CNN reported.

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As per the American broadcaster, National Assembly President Jorge Ramirez - the acting president's brother - on Tuesday announced that at least 1,943 had died, an increase of about 200 from the day before.

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However, the casualty figure is believed to be much larger.

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According to the US Geological Survey, there is a high likelihood that tens of thousands are dead.

CNN reported that the United Nations' Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Venezuela, Gianluca Rampolla, said on Monday that the Venezuelan government and the UN are procuring 10,000 body bags in anticipation of more deaths.

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As Venezuelans in La Guaira continued to pick through the rubble of downed buildings yesterday, a government excavator stood immobile next to a pile of concrete and bent rebar.

With plenty of work to do as the country reels in the aftermath of the earthquake, CNN further reported that when asked why the excavator was idle, the operator said there wasn't any gasoline to put in it.

Meanwhile, Indian medical teams continue carrying out relief ops in Venezuela after the country was struck by twin earthquakes earlier in June.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "On Doctors' Day, extend best wishes to all our medical professionals for their efforts and dedication in service of the society. A special thanks to our medical teams, as they carry out challenging relief operations in Venezuela under #OperationAmistad."

On Doctors’ Day, extend best wishes to all our medical professionals for their efforts and dedication in service of the society.

A special thanks to our medical teams, as they carry out challenging relief operations in Venezuela under #OperationAmistad. pic.twitter.com/uzzBm1gixF

— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 1, 2026

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared visuals on Wednesday highlighting how Army Field Hospital continues to deliver timely medical care.

In another video shared by the MEA, Venezuelans thanked India for the work being done in the country. A local said, "Indian friends, we are truly grateful for this excellent work that you are doing for us Venezuelans. The care that you are providing here is excellent, standing with us in these difficult times. Truly excellent! Your attention and affection towards us is perfect. May god be with you always. I am eternally grateful to you!"

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praise on medical professionals from India who are tirelessly working in quake-hit Venezuela under Operation Amistad. Prime Minister Modi, on the occasion of Doctors' Day, said that this is a shining example of how medical professionals rise during such challenging times.

Meanwhile, NASA researchers estimated that approximately 58,870 buildings were damaged or destroyed by the twin earthquakes that tore through central and northern Venezuela, CNN reported. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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