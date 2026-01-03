DT
Venezuela: Explosions rock Caracas overnight, power outages reported

Venezuela: Explosions rock Caracas overnight, power outages reported

ANI
Updated At : 01:10 PM Jan 03, 2026 IST
Caracas [Venezuela], January 3 (ANI): A series of loud explosions were reported across Venezuela's capital Caracas early Saturday, triggering power outages in several neighbourhoods, CNN reported.

According to CNN, multiple blasts were heard in different parts of the city, with the first explosion occurring at around 1:50 am local time.

CNN reported that following the explosions, electricity was cut in several areas of the capital, leaving parts of the city in darkness.

The cause of the explosions remains unclear, and there has been no official confirmation from Venezuelan authorities on whether the blasts were linked to military activity, air operations or any external involvement.

Residents in several neighbourhoods reported panic as loud booms echoed through the city during the early morning hours. Social media users in Caracas also shared accounts of hearing explosions and seeing flashes in the sky, CNN reported.

There was no immediate information on casualties or damage, and officials had not released a statement at the time of reporting.

Former Colombian President, Gustavo Petro called for the convention of the UN Security council to discuss the US action against Venezuela.

"Colombia is a member of the United Nations Security Council which must be convened immediately. Establish the international legality of the aggression against Venezuela," he posted on X.

The explosions occurred amid sharply heightened tensions between the United States and Venezuela, as President Donald Trump has repeatedly accused Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of presiding over what he has described as a "narco-terrorist" government. The US has also imposed sanctions on vessels it claims are involved in transporting Venezuelan oil.

At the same time, the US military has stepped up actions against Venezuelan boats in the region, alleging their involvement in drug and narcotics smuggling. Trump has called on Maduro to step down, accusing Venezuela of carrying out "terrible things" against the United States.

Trump has also alleged that Venezuela has contributed to illegal migration into the US, claiming, "Hundreds of thousands of people, millions of people, into our open border. They sent their criminals, they sent their prisoners, they sent their drug dealers, they sent their mentally insane and incompetent people into our country, more than any other country," he had said.

Amid President Donald Trump's calls for regime change in Venezuela, President Nicolas Maduro has accused the United States of seeking control over Venezuelan oil. Last month, Maduro claimed that "Trump has gone mad" and said he would not "let anybody go through who shouldn't be going through".

However, the Venezuelan government signalled a possible shift in tone on Friday, saying it was open to dialogue with Washington to address drug trafficking in the region.

"The US government knows, because we've told many of their spokespeople, that if they want to seriously discuss an agreement to combat drug trafficking, we're ready," Maduro said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement

