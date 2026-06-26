Venezuelan Acting President thanks world leaders for assistance as earthquakes hit nation

Caracas [Venezuela], June 26 (ANI): Acting President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez on Friday thanked a host of world leaders who came forward in assistance as the nation was hit by powerful earthquakes.

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Rodriguez thanked Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney for his gesture of solidarity.

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In a post on X, she said, "I thank the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, for his gesture of solidarity toward our people. We appreciate the Government of Canada's willingness to prepare humanitarian assistance to support the Venezuelan population during these difficult times."

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https://x.com/delcyrodriguezv/status/2070252633374245329?s=20

She also announced that first rescuers from the Dominican Republic are already on their way to assist the Venezuelan people in the face of this terrible tragedy.

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https://x.com/delcyrodriguezv/status/2070246446008320195?s=20

Rodriguez thanked President of the State of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, President of the Republic of Costa Rica, Laura Fernandez, Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez for their support.

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Sanchez sent rescue teams to provide all possible assistance to the Spanish community in Venezuela.

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Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday that the US is deploying search and rescue teams from Fairfax County, Virginia, and Los Angeles as earthquakes rocked Venezuela.

Rubio also said that he talked to Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez, and the US Department of War will use its assets on the site.

"I had an opportunity to talk earlier this morning with Delcy Rodriguez, the acting president. We're deploying search and rescue teams from Fairfax County, Virginia, and Los Angeles. There'll be some others we'll add. That's the most immediate need right now is search and rescue efforts. They have much of collapsed buildings and so they'll need a lot of help in terms of digging through that. The airport there is badly damaged so we'll have to rely on the Department of War to deploy assets there. And then we're also helping them with some overhead imagery, especially in coastal areas where they don't have full visibility over what the damage has been and what the impact has been. Those are the acute, like, short-term needs over the next 48 to 72 hours because in search and rescue you're trying to get to people while you can still save their lives. They're buried under rubble," he said.

Two earthquakes have struck Venezuela in quick succession on Wednesday, causing catastrophic damage to cities from La Guaira to the capital Caracas. As of Thursday, at least 188 deaths have been recorded, and thousands more have been reported injured, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

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