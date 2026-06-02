Venezuelan Acting President to pore over full spectrum of India-Venezuela relations during visit: MEA

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Delcy Eloina Rodriguez Gomez, Acting President of Venezuela, who was earlier scheduled to visit India to participate in the International Big Cat Alliance Summit on 1 June (since deferred), will pay a Working Visit to India from 3-7 June, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The Acting President will be accompanied by a delegation comprising the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Economy and Finance, Science and Technology, Communication & Information, and Transportation. Acting President Rodriguez has visited India in her earlier capacity as Foreign Minister (2015), and Vice President (2019, 2023, 2024, and 2025), making this her sixth visit to India.

Advertisement

During the visit, Acting President Rodriguez will hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The discussions would involve the full spectrum of India-Venezuela relations and explore avenues for further cooperation in areas of energy security, trade and investment, pharmaceuticals, health care, transportation, and renewable energy, as per the statement.

Advertisement

As part of the programme, the Venezuelan delegation will visit several sites connected with energy, pharmaceuticals and auto sectors to gain insights into India's technological and industrial capabilities and to explore opportunities for collaboration. India has been an important partner of Venezuela in the areas of energy and investment. Indian PSUs have made significant investments in Venezuela in the energy sector and they are keen to explore opportunities for further enhancing their presence.

India and Venezuela enjoy warm and friendly relations, underpinned by cooperation in the energy sector, trade, and shared commitment to the Global South. The visit is expected to further strengthen bilateral ties and deepen engagement between the two countries across diverse sectors, as per the statement.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said that the Venezuelan leader would be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising several ministers.

"First, this is the announcement about the visit of the Acting President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. Her Excellency Ms. Delcy Rodriguez, Acting President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, who was earlier scheduled to visit India to participate in the International Big Cats Alliance summit on June 1st, which has been deferred as you know, will pay a working visit to India from June 3rd to June 7th. She will be accompanied by several ministers, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Economy and Finance, Science and Technology, Communication and Information, and Transportation," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)