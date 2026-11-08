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Home / World / Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez joins Diwali celebrations in Caracas

Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez joins Diwali celebrations in Caracas

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ANI
Updated At : 10:38 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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Caracas [Venezuela], November 8 (ANI): Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez joined Diwali celebrations organised jointly by the Venezuelan government and the Embassy of India in Caracas, extending festive greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India on the occasion of the Festival of Lights.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Venezuela said the celebrations were attended by Rodriguez, ministers, senior government officials and members of the diplomatic corps.

The embassy said Rodriguez conveyed Diwali greetings to Prime Minister Modi and the people of India. The celebrations also featured an Indian classical dance performance by Venezuelan artists, showcasing India's rich cultural heritage.

"On the occasion of Diwali – Festival of Lights, the Govt of Venezuela and the Embassy hosted a celebration at Caracas. It was graced by Acting President H.E. Delcy Rodriguez, Ministers, senior government authorities and the diplomatic corps. Acting President conveyed Diwali greetings to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi and the people of India. The celebrations included a graceful Indian classical dance performance by Venezuelan artists," the embassy said.

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Meanwhile, Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green marked his final Diwali in the country with members of the Australian High Commission, sharing glimpses of the festivities on social media.

Green described the occasion as particularly special, saying, "#Diwali with the High Commission family is always special, and even more so as I celebrate my final Diwali in India as High Commissioner. A memorable day of warmth, festive cheer & lots of dancing."

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade also extended greetings, describing Diwali as an important part of the country's multicultural identity and wishing peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone celebrating.

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The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in India organised a special diya-decorating workshop to mark Diwali 2026, while the Consulate General of India in Jeddah extended wishes for peace, prosperity and harmony.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) also conveyed its greetings to communities celebrating Deepavali across the region, wishing them joy, togetherness and cherished moments with their families.

Earlier, Indian diplomatic missions across the United States and Canada organised cultural programmes and community gatherings, with local representatives participating in celebrations recognising India's cultural heritage and the contributions of the Indian diaspora.

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The main festival of Diwali and Lakshmi Puja is being observed on November 8, following Dhanteras on November 6 and Choti Diwali on November 7. Govardhan Puja will be observed on November 10, followed by Bhai Dooj on November 11. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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