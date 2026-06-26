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Home / World / Venezuela's Acting President Rodriguez thanks leaders as nations rush rescue teams, aid

Venezuela's Acting President Rodriguez thanks leaders as nations rush rescue teams, aid

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Caracas, Updated At : 04:30 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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People stand near the remains of a collapsed building. Reuters
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Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez has expressed gratitude to several world leaders after two powerful earthquakes struck the Caracas region on Thursday, triggering building collapses and prompting an international outpouring of support and offers of humanitarian assistance.

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The messages came after leaders of Mexico, Ecuador, the US, the Dominican Republic, Brazil and El Salvador, pledging medical personnel, humanitarian aid and emergency assistance to Venezuela.

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Rodriguez said, “I express my gratitude to the President Claudia Sheinbaum and to the government of the United Mexican States for the message of solidarity and the offer of support to the Venezuelan people.” She further said, “Venezuela thanks President Noboa and the government of Ecuador for their message of solidarity, as well as for the offer of humanitarian assistance in the face of the tragedy that occurred today.”

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