"Very bleak message to international community": South Africa envoy on Delhi terror blast

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): High Commissioner of South Africa to India, Anil Sooklal, has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Delhi, describing it as a "heinous act" that sends a "bleak message to the international community".

Advertisement

On being asked about the Delhi terror blast case, Sooklal said that all countries must work to eradicate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Sooklal stated that there is no place for it in today's world.

Advertisement

Sooklal told ANI, "We were shocked by what transpired here in Delhi. To have this kind of terrorist attack in the very heart of India sends a very bleak message to the international community that we have to work together. There is no place for terrorism in this day and age, or at any stage. Terrorism in all its forms and wherever it may occur must be condemned, and we have to work collectively to totally eradicate terrorism from the face of this earth. We have condemned this as a heinous act in the strongest terms, and we will continue to work with countries like India and others committed to ensuring global peace and security."

Advertisement

On November 10, the blast near the Red Fort complex in the national capital killed 12 people and injured several others.

Security agencies have recovered the diaries of Delhi blast case accused Dr Umar and Dr Muzammil, which mention the dates November 8 to 12, indicating that the planning was underway for such an incident during that period, sources said.

Advertisement

According to the sources, the diary also contained the names of approximately 25 individuals, most of whom hailed from Jammu and Kashmir and Faridabad.

On Friday, the National Medical Commission (NMC) had cancelled the registration of four doctors from Jammu and Kashmir - Dr Muzaffar Ahmad, Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, Dr Muzamil Shakeel and Dr Shaheen Saeed - in the Indian Medical Register/National Medical Register with immediate effect, sources told ANI.

All State Medical Councils have been informed about the decision.

An order has been issued to all medical councils regarding the removal of the above four doctors, effective November 14, 2025.

"These doctors registered with the Jammu & Kashmir Medical Council have been found to be involved in the above-referenced case on the basis of evidence collected by the investigating agencies," the order read. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)