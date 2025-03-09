"Very exciting experience!": Maestro Rumstadt hails Opera cultural event in India

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): An Opera music cultural event was organised in the national capital, jointly by the Austrian Embassy and the German Embassy.

Maestro Guido Johannes Rumstadt, the Symphonic, Operatic and Choral Conductor from Germany, hailed the event and expressed optimism for the future of opera music culture in India.

He said the performance in India was notable because of the great enthusiasm and energy of the people.

Advertisement

Speaking to ANI, Maestro Rumstadt, said, "It is about the personal fire of the actors, they are young and they have good voices and given the fact that was their first opera for many of them, it was really amazing what they did."

He further said that the piece he performed is about 230 years old and it's great that it always "can be brought back to life". He also lauded the experience and expressed optimism about the future of Opera in India.

Advertisement

Speaking about the India-Germany ties, Maestro Rumstadt noted that "through culture, art, the joy of working together, I would hope that the nations can come together and that it is a prosperous future."

Austrian Ambassador to India, Katharina Wieser, also hailed the performance and said that bringing the tradition of opera to India is "a really fantastic experience".

"I'm really still quite stunned about the performance we have just seen, the performance of the Magic Flute by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, an Austrian composer who lived at the end of the 18th century," she said.

The envoy added, "It was a very special performance because one does not very often see the performance of Western classical music and in particular of opera here in India, but for us Europeans, Austrians. To bring this art form and tradition to India, and in particular having it performed here by Indian artists and by Indian singers and musicians is just a really fantastic experience."

In her remarks, the Ambassador called music a unifying force which is a language that can be understood by everyone and praised the performance. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)