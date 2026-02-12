DT
PT
Very good uptake expected in Agri exports to US after Trade Deal: APEDA Chairman

Very good uptake expected in Agri exports to US after Trade Deal: APEDA Chairman

ANI
Updated At : 05:20 AM Feb 12, 2026 IST
By Shailesh Yadav

Nuremberg [Germany], February 12 (ANI): India is poised to see a significant surge in agricultural and organic product exports to the United States following the interim trade agreement, with the competitive 18% tariff rate providing Indian exporters a decisive edge in the American market, said Abhishek Dev, Chairman of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of BIOFACH 2026, Dev expressed strong confidence in the agreement's benefits for Indian agriculture. "It will be a very beneficial outcome for us, because the rates which have been agreed upon are very competitive. The 18% duty is much lower than the duty being offered to other trading partners, and we will have a very competitive edge for our products. Already, our products are very competitive, and with this additional competitive edge due to the lower rate, we will definitely be able to step up our exports," he said.

The APEDA Chairman highlighted India's strong export performance despite recent challenges.

"Last year, we had a 30% increase in our agricultural exports of organic products to US. And while there were some issues due to the imposition of the higher rates in this period, despite all this, the buyers have persisted with the Indian sourcing, and it will now prove beneficial, and all the relationships are intact," Dev noted.

He added optimistically, "So very soon, we would now see a very good uptake in the agricultural exports from the Indian market to the US."

Speaking about India's participation at BIOFACH 2026, the world's largest organic trade fair, Dev emphasised the strategic importance of the platform. "BIOFACH is the largest organic trade fair, and we get the buyers from all the key importing countries. We are participating as the partner country, and we have the largest ever presence from India side this year. Amongst all the non-European nations, we are the largest exhibitor," he said.

With more than 100 exhibitors including large companies, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), and individual operators, Dev expressed hope that "all the meetings, all the discussions, the interactions, will materialize into positive deals and ultimately the farmer who is in the supply chain and the exports will definitely have achieved a benefit, both in terms of exporting and also selling organic products."

Rohan Grover, CEO of Nature Bio Foods, echoed the positive sentiment from the industry perspective. "The entire industry is welcoming the government of India. Reduced 18% tax will be very promising with the other South East Asian countries and many other countries who are our competitors. It will be a fair playground and now there will be many opportunities that will come forward," he said.

Grover particularly welcomed the protection of farmers in the agreement. "Farmers are protected, which is very important. Industry is cherishing, and in my view, India-US trade deal is going to benefit us," he stated.

Highlighting India's position in the global organic food market, estimated at around USD 150 billion, Grover noted, "Today all the big companies in organic food are here in BIOFACH. Today India is the biggest country which provides organic food to Europe, and India-EU FTA is going to further strengthen our position." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

