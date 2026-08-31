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Home / World / "Very grateful for all his support to yoga": Kyrgyz communities meet PM Modi in Bishkek ahead of SCO Summit

"Very grateful for all his support to yoga": Kyrgyz communities meet PM Modi in Bishkek ahead of SCO Summit

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ANI
Updated At : 01:12 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], August 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met various people from Kyrgyz communities in Bishkek, ahead of his participation in the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in the Kyrgyz capital on Monday.

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Among those who met PM Modi were members of the Indian and Kyrgyz cultural and yoga communities, who shared their experiences of promoting Indian traditions, including yoga.

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Dr. Jyldyz Kuvatova, founder of the Art of Living Foundation, Kyrgyzstan and Professor at the American University of Central Asia, spoke about her experience of participating in the event.

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Speaking to ANI, she said, " I teach yoga at The Art of Living Foundation's yoga here in Kyrgyzstan since 2017. We met with Premier, Prime Minister Modi here. Very grateful for all his support to yoga that we actually saw since he became a Prime Minister. So it was very exciting for us and very inspirational for us to move forward and promote yoga further in Kyrgyzstan, because for all the benefits it can bring to society, to healthcare overall, and education systems."

Aditya Bhushan Mitra, Director of Pylon Traders based in Kyrgyzstan, also met PM Modi and spoke about his experience of participating in the events.

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Danil Rykov, President of the Yoga Federation of Kyrgyzstan, also spoke about his experience meeting the Prime Minister.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "10 years ago, I had the first experience in yoga, in Kundalini yoga. It was a simple YouTube channel lessons, but after this one, I take more interesting in yoga. I had many gurus from Kyrgyzstan, from India, and after this one, yoga changed my life. I'm a President of Yoga Federation in Kyrgyzstan. I'm very happy to be on this meeting with Modi Ji, and we wanna to have a support from India and from Indian Government to make a yoga like a sport in Kyrgyzstan."

Arina Niiazbekova, a Hatha yoga instructor from Kyrgyzstan, also shared her experience while meeting the PM.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "I'm a Hatha yoga instructor from Kyrgyzstan. Today, we had a meeting with the Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi, and it was very exciting for all of us. First of all, I want to show my gratitude. I want to thank the Prime Minister for his great support of all yoga instructors all around the world. As for me, I was twice in India, and I took my educational courses"

PM Modi is in Bishkek for the SCO Summit, where he is scheduled to participate in the 26th SCO Summit on September 1. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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