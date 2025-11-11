"Very important relationship": Trump on swearing-in of Sergio Gor as US Ambassador to India

Washington DC [US], November 11 (ANI): Praising India as "one of the world's oldest civilisations" and "the largest country in the world", United States President Donald Trump presided over the swearing-in ceremony of Sergio Gor as the next US Ambassador to India, underscoring the vital importance of the US-India partnership

Trump said he was entrusting Gor to further strengthen strategic, economic, and security ties with New Delhi, while deepening America's "fantastic relationship" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Making remarks from the Oval Office, Trump said, "Today we are thrilled to be here for the swearing-in of our next Ambassador to India and special envoy to South and Central Asia, which is a big deal and Sergio will handle it better than anybody could handle it. I want to congratulate Sergio"

Present at the swearing-in ceremony were US Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary Scott Bessent, Attorney General Pam Bondi and US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro, Erika Kirk and several senators.

In his remarks during the swearing-in ceremony of Sergio Gor, the US President said, "I'm trusting Sergio to help strengthen our country's one of the most important international relationships, and that is the strategic partnership with the Republic of India. It's a big deal. India is a home to one of the world's oldest civilisations, the largest country in the world and it has got over 1.5 billion people and we have a fantastic relationship with Prime Minister Modi and Sergio's enhanced that because he's become already friendly with Prime Minister. Knowing that Sergio is going to be the Ambassador, they would call constantly to say, 'let's get to know this man' and they like what they see."

"I know you're gonna have a great success over there. It's a very important relationship. It's also the fastest-growing middle class and it's an important economic and strategic security partner in the Indo-Pacific region. It's an amazing country".

"As the Ambassador, Sergio will work to fortify our country's bond, promote investments in key US industries and technologies, increase American energy exports, and expand our security cooperation", he further added.

After taking the oath, Gor thanked Trump for entrusting him with the responsibility of the relationship with India and said, "I look forward to enhancing the relationship between our two nations. I look forward to doing a great job for you".

In August, Trump nominated Sergio Gor as India's next ambassador and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.

During his testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in September, Gor had emphasised that India is "one of the most important relationships our nation (US) has in the world."

Ahead of his swearing-in, he had visited India in October and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, EAM S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval. (ANI)

