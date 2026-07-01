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Home / World / "Very timely, positive conversation": Former Indian envoy to Iran hails talks between PM Modi, Prez Pezeshkian

"Very timely, positive conversation": Former Indian envoy to Iran hails talks between PM Modi, Prez Pezeshkian

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ANI
Updated At : 09:08 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Former Indian envoy to Iran Dinkar P Srivastava on Wednesday hailed the conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, underlining that it came at a crucial juncture, as Iran seeks to rebuild after the conflict and revive its economic ties with India.

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He said the timely conversation comes at a time when Iran has just come out of war, and the peace process is fragile.

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"Iran needs to recover its market in India in order to finance reconstruction, and India, in turn, depends on energy security for this region. It used to buy oil, and it should again resume that purchase, but India is also interested in freedom of navigation through Hormuz because it also has relations with Arab countries across the Gulf," Srivastava told ANI.

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Srivastava underlined the importance for Iran and India to resume old links.

"India can buy Iranian crude oil. Apart from that, we used to buy a lot of urea and LPG, and these are things which we need. This will generate revenue for Iran, and it is also looking for political support from India because India is also the BRICS chair. So it was a very timely conversation and a very positive conversation," Srivastava said.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during which he welcomed the progress made in the negotiations with the US and reiterated the importance of freedom of navigation in the Hormuz Strait.

A PMO release said that President Pezeshkian briefed the Prime Minister on the recent developments in West Asia and the way forward.PM Modi welcomed the understanding reached and reiterated India's consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

He reiterated the need for continued efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region and for safeguarding freedom of navigation and commerce. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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