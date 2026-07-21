"Very welcome signal in a period of instability, uncertainty": Philippines envoy on Quad Ministerial meeting in Manila

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Philippines Ambassador to India Josel F Ignacio on Tuesday said that the upcoming Quad Ministerial meeting that is set to take place in Manila is a "very welcome signal" amid a period of global instability and uncertainty, while highlighting the grouping's resolve to address pressing geopolitical challenges.

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Speaking to ANI on the Quad ministerial meeting, Ignacio said the four member countries -- India, the United States, Japan and Australia -- are important partners of the Philippines and expressed hope that the meeting would deliver meaningful outcomes on regional concerns.

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"The QUAD members, the four countries, are all very important partners of the Philippines. Now all of the US is a treaty ally, and the three are strategic partners of the Philippines. I think what the QUAD meeting taking place in Manila this week, as our good friend Ambassador Gor has announced, is a very welcome signal in a period of instability and uncertainty," Ignacio said.

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He added that the meeting, being held just months after the previous Quad Foreign Ministers' gathering in New Delhi, reflects the grouping's commitment to playing a constructive role in addressing contemporary challenges.

"The QUAD Foreign Ministers meeting again, just a couple of months since their last meeting in Delhi, shows the resolve of the grouping and their determination to make an impactful contribution to address the problems of our time, arising from current geopolitical concerns. So it's a very welcome development, and we look forward to the outcomes of that meeting," the envoy said.

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US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, in a post on X, stated that the Quad meeting will take place in Manila and that he would join US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the Philippines for the second ministerial-level Quad meeting of the year.

"Looking forward to joining SecRubio this week in the Philippines for our second Ministerial Quad meeting of the year. The United States is committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific; our Quad partners are essential!" Gor said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Rubio has also arrived in Manila, where he would also meet with ASEAN leaders and participate in the East Asia Summit.

On the possibility of discussions around maritime safety and freedom of navigation, particularly amid developments in the South China Sea, Ignacio said he hoped the meeting would build on previous commitments made by the grouping.

"Certainly that is our hope. We have welcomed the QUAD Foreign Ministers' statement of May 2026. And there are a lot of references to regional concerns, the sources of regional tension that are top of mind now, certainly including the South China Sea," he said.

The Philippine envoy added that since the Foreign Ministers are meeting again, there should be further progress on issues already highlighted in earlier statements.

"And if the Foreign Ministers are meeting again, certainly they cannot be issuing the same statement. So there should be some build-up on that, and we look forward with anticipation as to what progress they will signal on those issues," Ignacio added.

Earlier in May, the Foreign Ministers of Australia, India and Japan, along with the US Secretary of State, met in New Delhi for the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting hosted by India.

In a joint statement issued after the meeting, the Quad countries expressed concern over developments in the East China Sea and South China Sea, opposing destabilising or unilateral actions that threaten regional peace and stability.

The grouping also voiced concerns over actions including interference with offshore resource development, obstruction of freedom of navigation and overflight, dangerous manoeuvres by military aircraft and maritime vessels, and the militarisation of disputed features.

The Quad, comprising India, the United States, Japan and Australia, has expanded cooperation across areas including maritime security, critical and emerging technologies, infrastructure, health security and climate resilience. (ANI)

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