Vessel attacked by multiple small boats near Iran in Strait of Hormuz: UKMTO

Portsmouth [UK], May 4 (ANI): A bulk carrier transiting near Iran's coastline in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz was reported coming under attack from multiple small boats on Sunday (local time), according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

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In a maritime security advisory, UKMTO said the incident occured approximately 11 nautical miles (NM) west of Sirik, Iran, at around 11:30 am UTC (7:30 am ET).

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"The Master of a northbound bulk carrier has reported being attacked by multiple small craft," UKMTO said.

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The agency said all crew members aboard the vessel were safe and that no environmental damage had been reported following the incident. Authorities are currently investigating, according to the UKMTO.

UKMTO did not disclose the identity or flag of the vessel involved.

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The agency also warned vessels operating in the area to remain vigilant, stating, " Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO, while authorities investigate."

United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations (UKMTO) is a Royal Navy organisation that provides an information route between the military and the wider international maritime trade. Its main goal is to safeguard international trade by providing mariners with verified security information and facilitating emergency responses to threats like piracy and regional conflict.

Meanwhile, a 14-point response to a proposal from the United States has been submitted by Tehran, state media outlet Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday.

The Iranian proposal, which was reportedly delivered via a Pakistani intermediary, calls for "ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon," according to Tasnim.

While the US reportedly proposed a two-month ceasefire, Tasnim noted that Tehran maintains "that the issues should be resolved within 30 days" and insists that diplomatic efforts must prioritise the "termination of the war" as opposed to simply extending a ceasefire.

The Iranian document follows a nine-point US proposal and covers various topics, including guarantees against military aggression and the withdrawal of US military forces from the region surrounding Iran.

The response further stipulates the release of frozen Iranian assets, the removal of sanctions, and the introduction of a "new mechanism for the Strait of Hormuz."

Iran's state broadcaster, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, who stated that the proposal was "aimed at the permanent end" of the conflict.

"Now the ball is in the United States' court to choose either the path of diplomacy or continuation of a confrontational approach," Gharibabadi said.

Although Iranian officials have refrained from publicly discussing the specific details of the response, US President Donald Trump stated on Saturday that he would soon review the plan.

However, he remarked that he "can't imagine that it would be acceptable."

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the offer, the US President warned that military options continue to remain on the table.

"They want to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with it," Trump told reporters. "They've made strides, but I'm not sure if they ever get there... They're asking for things that I can't agree to."

Reports suggest that Washington is demanding firm commitments regarding Iran's nuclear programme at the start of the process. Conversely, Tehran is reportedly seeking a sequence that prioritises the easing of military and economic pressure.

This latest proposal emerges during a fragile ceasefire that has been maintained since early April. The truce followed a period of intense conflict that began on February 28, initiated by US and Israeli strikes against Iran's military and nuclear infrastructure. (ANI)

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