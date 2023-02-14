Veteran Pak actor Zia Mohyeddin dies at 91

Karachi: Zia Mohyeddin, legendary thespian, director, TV host and the first Pakistani ever to work in Hollywood, passed away on Monday after a brief illness. He was 91. The veteran actor was admitted to a hospital in Karachi, where he was based, after complaining of abdominal pain and fever. He was later shifted to life support after some surgical procedure. PTI

20K attend event at S’pore Hindu temple

Singapore: Undeterred by heavy rains, about 20,000 people joined Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to mark the restoration and consecration of the country’s oldest Hindu temple, built nearly 200 years ago by early Indian migrants. The Sri Mariamman Temple was unveiled to the public after a year-long restoration on Sunday. PTI

$293 mn aid in Aus for indigenous people

Canberra: Fifteen years after the Australian Parliament’s historic apology to its Indigenous people for past wrongs, the government on Monday announced 424 million Australian dollars (USD 293 million) in new funding to improve the lives of Australia’s original inhabitants. The apology was accompanied by the ambitious pledge to close the gap in life expectancies between Indigenous Australians. AP

Cambodian PM shuts down radio station

Phnom Penh: One of Cambodia’s last free media outlets, Voice of Democracy radio, ceased operations on Monday after Prime Minister Hun Sen ordered its closure for allegedly slandering his son in a story. The story, which was also published on the website of VoD, as the station is known, said that PM’s son, Lt Gen Hun Manet, had signed a donation on his father’s behalf of USD 100,000 for Turkey earthquake relief. AP

6.1-magnitude quake jolts New Zealand

Wellington: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 jolted Kermadec Islands in New Zealand at 09.18.07 GMT on Monday, the US Geological Survey said. The epicentre of the earthquake, with a depth of 374.033 km, was initially determined to be at 29.5218 degrees south latitude and 177.9727 degrees west longitude. IANS