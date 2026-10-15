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Home / World / VFS Global opens first visa application centre in Assam

VFS Global opens first visa application centre in Assam

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ANI
Updated At : 08:15 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 15 (ANI): VFS Global, the global leader in trusted technology services, has announced the opening of a new Visa Application Centre in Guwahati, reinforcing its commitment to expanding access to international mobility solutions across Northeast India.

According to a press release, the centre was jointly inaugurated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma; Minister for Tourism Ajanta Neog; Minister for Transport Charan Boro; and Chief Operating Officer, South Asia, VFS Global Yummi Talwar.

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The ceremony was attended by dignitaries from the diplomatic missions of Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Italy, and France. The new facility will process visa applications for 14 countries, including Austria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Egypt, Estonia, France, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Malta (D-Visa applications), Morocco, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

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As per the release, the opening marks VFS Global's first Visa Application Centre in Assam and reflects the growing demand for international travel from Northeast India. Serving applicants from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim, the centre strengthens regional access to visa services through a strategically located facility with strong air, rail and road connectivity.

Its location in Guwahati, the commercial gateway to the Northeast, positions it to support the region's expanding aspirations in tourism, education, business and global mobility.

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Yummi Talwar, Chief Operating Officer – South Asia, VFS Global, said, “We are pleased to inaugurate our new Visa Application Centre in Guwahati, strengthening access to visa services for applicants across Assam and the wider Northeast. With growing aspirations around education, business, tourism and global mobility, reliable access to visa services is central to turning ambition into opportunity. We are grateful to the Government of Assam and our partner missions for their confidence in us. Through secure, technology-led processes and a commitment to service excellence, we will continue to offer an efficient and convenient visa application experience and make international travel simpler for every applicant we serve.”

As per the release, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "As we move forward, our focus must remain on building stronger connections, creating opportunities for our young people, supporting businesses, and welcoming visitors from across the world. The inauguration of this visa application centre is an important step in that direction. It represents more than a new facility; it represents progress towards a more connected, accessible, and opportunity-driven Northeast. I congratulate VFS Global and everyone associated with this initiative. I am confident that this centre will make a meaningful contribution to the people of Assam and the wider Northeastern region."

Located at ISBT, Khanapara, Guwahati, the Visa Application Centre (VAC) is easily accessible through both public and private transport networks. The launch reflects VFS Global's continued investment in expanding trusted, technology-enabled services across India.

As the company marks its 25th anniversary, the new centre further strengthens its nationwide network, through which it currently provides visa services on behalf of 53 sovereign governments across 561 Visa Application Centres in 20 cities. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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