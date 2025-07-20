Taipei [Taiwan], July 20 (ANI): Taiwan's Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim reaffirmed the government's firm commitment to national security and regional stability on Friday, amid rising Chinese threats and intensifying geopolitical tensions, Taipei Times reported.

Advertisement

Speaking before dozens of foreign correspondents and foreign office representatives in Taipei, Hsiao emphasised that Taiwan continues to navigate one of the world's most complex and contested regions. "Taiwan does not live in a vacuum," she said. "We operate at the centre of one of the world's most dynamic and contested geopolitical environments," Taipei Times quoted her as saying.

Hsiao said pressure from China, through military provocations, gray-zone warfare, and economic coercion, has only intensified since President William Lai took office in May 2024. She described China's behaviour as "aggressive military posturing" and "counterproductive," warning that Beijing's efforts to infiltrate and divide Taiwanese society directly undermine the cross-strait status quo.

Advertisement

According to Taipei Times, the Vice President outlined Taiwan's multi-layered response to rising threats. "To deter these risks, we are reforming and integrating our national defence strategy, rooted not only in military modernisation, but also in the resilience of our entire society," she said.

She explained that Taiwan's military is evolving into "a force that is capable, credible, and responsive" by focusing on asymmetric warfare, joint operations, and improved training. However, Hsiao stressed that modern threats go beyond the battlefield, identifying cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns, supply chain disruptions, and economic blackmail as pressing hybrid challenges.

Advertisement

Highlighting recent Han Kuang military drills and Urban Resilience Exercises, Hsiao said they reflect Taiwan's integrated national defence strategy that involves both military deterrence and civilian preparedness, Taipei Times reported.

On cross-strait relations, Hsiao reiterated Taiwan's commitment to maintaining the "status quo," which she described as "a choice grounded in responsibility and the collective interest of regional peace."

Despite mounting pressures, she declared that Taiwan is "not a passive actor." "We are not only reactive, we are shaping our future through partnership, innovation, and democratic resolve," she said, according to Taipei Times. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)