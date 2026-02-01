DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / "Victory for wallets of every American consumer": Senate Dem leader Schumer on US Supreme Court striking down Trump's tariffs

"Victory for wallets of every American consumer": Senate Dem leader Schumer on US Supreme Court striking down Trump's tariffs

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:35 AM Feb 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington DC [US], February 21 (ANI): New York's Senator and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called the US Supreme Court ruling against Trump's tariffs on Friday a "victory for the wallets of every American consumer." He further called the ruling the "end of trade war".

Advertisement

In a post on X, he said, "A victory for the wallets of every American consumer. Trump's illegal tariff tax just collapsed--He tried to govern by decree and stuck families with the bill. Enough chaos. End the trade war."

Advertisement

The United States' Supreme Court on Friday ruled that President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs on goods from nearly all partner countries violated federal law, US media reported.

Advertisement

As per a report in The Washington Post, the ruling deals a major blow to his signature economic policy and represents a stinging political setback.

CBS News reported that the Supreme Court, in a 6-3 verdict, said that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA, does not authorise the President to unilaterally impose sweeping tariffs on nearly every country under a federal emergency powers law, delivering a significant blow to the president's signature economic policy.

Advertisement

The news outlet reported that the vote count was complicated, with various justices joining different parts of the opinion.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. wrote the opinion and was joined in part by Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Neil M. Gorsuch, Elena Kagan, Amy Coney Barrett and Ketanji Brown Jackson. Justices Gorsuch, Barrett and Kagan filed concurring opinions in the case.

Justice Clarence Thomas filed a dissenting opinion, as did his fellow conservative Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh. Kavanaugh's dissent was joined by Justice Thomas and Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr.

US media outlets said that this could mean all trade deals negotiated could face issues with Congress, likely to step in.

Days after the US imposed 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, the United States on August 6 last year imposed a 25% tariff on Indian goods as a punitive measure for continued Russian oil imports.

Under the US-India Interim Trade Agreement, earlier this month, the US agreed to reduce reciprocal duties on Indian goods to 18 per cent. Observers said that with the US apex court's verdict, exporters could see more relief in tariffs.

The observers also said the US apex court judgement could bring new elements in negotiations to finalise the Interim Trade Agreement, which was expected to be signed next month.

"...This was largely baked in by markets, hence we are seeing positive moves in US markets. Indian Nifty is up over 250 points, so being viewed positively. The question is, what Plan B will the Trump administration unleash? Refunding USD 175 bn of customs duties will impact the fiscal deficit massively. Also, many investment linkages are there," Ajay Bagga, banking and market expert, said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts