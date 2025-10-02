DT
Video: 2 Delta jets collide on taxiway at New York airport

Video: 2 Delta jets collide on taxiway at New York airport

A flight attendant sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:33 AM Oct 02, 2025 IST
Video grab
Two Delta Air Lines regional jets were involved in a low-speed collision on a taxiway at LaGuardia Airport Wednesday night, resulting in at least one injury.

According to a statement from Delta, the wing of a jet preparing for departure to Roanoke, Virginia, struck the fuselage of another aircraft that had just arrived from Charlotte, North Carolina.

A flight attendant sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey confirmed. No injuries were reported among the passengers.

Both aircraft were operated by Endeavor Air, a regional carrier for Delta Connection.

Delta stated that the remainder of the airport's operations were not affected by the incident. The airline also said it would cooperate fully with authorities to investigate the collision.

“The safety of our customers and employees is our top priority,” Delta said in a statement. “We apologise to our customers for the experience.”

