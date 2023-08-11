Video: Boy, 11, flies private plane, father sits next to him drinking beer, both die in air crash later; wife kills self hours after bodies were buried

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 11

A shocking video has surfaced online in which an 11-year-old boy is seen flying a private plane as his father sits next to him drinking beer.

The duo died after their plane reportedly crashed into the forest in Brazil on July 29. The twin-engine Beechcraft Baron 58 was worth $1.2 million. What followed was worst, the man’s wife, Ana Pridonik, died by suicide hours after her husband and stepson were buried on August 1.

The man in the video has been identified as Garon Maia, 42, and his son Francisco.

Investigators are trying to ascertain if the boy was piloting the plane when it crashed. The clip shows Francisco controlling the plane, with his father sitting on the co-pilot’s seat and instructing him.

“Wait, everything ready? Nothing in front, okay. Come on, 600 horses, you can push. 600, Kiko, go,” Maia could be heard telling his son. “Hand on the lever, hand on the lever. Keep your hand there and look at the speed,” he said, as the plane took to the sky.

Moments later, as the plane began cruising, Maisa was seen downing a bottle of beer. Crash investigators have concluded that Maia flew out of his ranch in Nova Conquista and then stopped at an airport in Vilhena to refuel on July 29. He was planning to fly his son back to Campo Grande, Mato Grosso Do Sul, where he lives with his mother and attends school, Daily Mail reported.