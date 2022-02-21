Video: Helicopter crashes near Miami Beach a few feet away from sunbathers and swimmers

Miami, February 21
A helicopter crashed on Saturday into the ocean waters off Miami Beach, plummeting a few feet away from swimmers in a crowded stretch popular among tourists, officials said.
Two passengers were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, and no one else appeared to be injured.
This afternoon at 1:10 p.m., MBPD received a call of a helicopter crash in the ocean near 10 Street. Police and @MiamiBeachFire responded to the scene along with several partner agencies. Two occupants have been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.— Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) February 19, 2022
1/2 pic.twitter.com/heSIqnQtle
The Miami Beach Police Department said on Twitter that it received a call Saturday afternoon about the crash in the area off South Beach.
A video shared by the police captures the helicopter descending over the ocean and crashing into the water as sunbathers crowd the beach and others swim.
Police closed off a two-block stretch of the beach, in the area where travelers frequent outdoor cafes, restaurants and shops. The police department said the Federal Aviation Administration is responding to the scene. AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Putin announces Ukraine military operation, explosions heard
Says the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern U...
‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin
Guterres addresses an emergency UN Security Council meeting ...
India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis
The 15-nation UN Security Council holds an emergency meeting...
Sensex, Nifty tank over 2.5 per cent as Ukraine crisis worsens
All Sensex constituents are trading with hefty losses, with ...
Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest
Malik (62) was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned ...