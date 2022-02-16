Video: Hundreds of birds mysteriously fall from the sky in Mexico, many of them dies

Chandigarh, February 16
In Mexico, hundreds of yellow-headed blackbirds mysteriously fell from the sky and many of them died after crashing into the pavement below on February 7.
According to the local news outlet El Heraldo de Chihuahua, which first reported the story, residents of Chihuahua in Mexico called the police after discovering the dead birds on the sidewalk.
Hundreds of birds mysteriously plummet to their deaths in Chihuahua, Mexico. pic.twitter.com/j0JyP6ZcnM— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 12, 2022
Sectional police of Alvaro Obregon reported that they began to receive calls about the dead birds at around 8.20 am on Monday.
The footage shows birds falling on houses in a massive black swirl.
While some of the birds flew off, several fell dead. The video shows the birds lying dead on the streets.
The video has been shared widely on social media. According to USA Today, one veterinarian theorised that the birds either inhaled toxic fumes, possibly from a heater or were electrocuted while perching on power lines. Some on social media also speculated that 5G could be the cause behind the mysterious deaths.
