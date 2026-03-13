Dubai hit again, video shows loud explosions shake buildings; no injuries reported

Buildings in Dubai briefly shook on Friday after loud explosions were heard across parts of the city, sending concern among residents as a thick cloud of smoke rose over a central area.

Advertisement

Authorities later confirmed that the incident was linked to debris from a successful aerial interception.

Advertisement

According to the Dubai Media Office, debris from the interception caused a minor incident on the exterior of a building in central Dubai. Officials clarified that the damage was limited to the building’s facade and that emergency teams quickly secured the area.

Advertisement

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, the Dubai Media Office said authorities had responded promptly to the situation. “Authorities confirm that debris from a successful interception caused a minor incident on the facade of a building in central Dubai. No injuries have been reported,” the statement read.

Witnesses reported hearing powerful blasts followed by visible smoke rising into the sky, which led to temporary alarm in nearby neighborhoods. However, officials emphasised that the situation was quickly brought under control.

Advertisement

Emergency and security teams inspected the affected site to ensure public safety. Authorities reassured residents that there were no casualties and that the incident posed no further threat to the city.