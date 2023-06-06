Video: Nova Kakhovka dam in Kherson region blown up by Russian forces, territories flooded: Reports

Reuters

Kyiv, June 6

The Nova Kakhovka dam in the Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine's Kherson region was blown up by Russian forces, the South command of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on Tuesday.

🚨The Nova Kakhovka hydro-electric dam near Kherson #Ukraine, has reportedly been blown. According to the local media, the nearby villages are now flooding. pic.twitter.com/BwDhlxzB3Y — Ostap Yarysh (@OstapYarysh) June 6, 2023

"The scale of the destruction, the speed and volumes of water, and the likely areas of inundation are being clarified," the command said on its Facebook page.

The territory is flooding after the dam was destroyed, Russian state news agency TASS reported on Tuesday, citing an unnamed source close to the matter.

TASS cited the source as saying that it was a quiet night and that there were no air strikes on the dam overnight.

A second state news agency RIA cited the Moscow-installed Mayor of Nova Kakhovka as saying that the upper part of the dam was destroyed by shelling.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports.