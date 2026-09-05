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Home / World / Vietnam People's Army Lt Gen Le Van Huong attends Pipping Ceremony at OTA Gaya as 253 cadets commissioned into Indian Army

Vietnam People's Army Lt Gen Le Van Huong attends Pipping Ceremony at OTA Gaya as 253 cadets commissioned into Indian Army

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ANI
Updated At : 09:17 PM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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Gaya (Bihar) [India], September 5 (ANI): Lieutenant General Le Van Huong, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, attended the Pipping Ceremony at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Gaya, on Saturday, following the Passing Out Parade during which 253 Officer Cadets, including 35 women, were commissioned into the Indian Army.

Lt Gen Le Van Huong congratulated the newly commissioned officers and their parents on the occasion.

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While interacting with the newly commissioned officers, Lt Gen Le Van Huong exhorted them to "uphold the highest traditions and ethos of the Armed Forces and strive to be exemplary leaders in service of the Nation."

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In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI), Indian Army, said, "Officer Cadets donned the much-awaited stars on their shoulders, marking their transition to commissioned Officers. The solemn oath to serve the Nation marked the beginning of their journey as future leaders of the #IndianArmy."

Earlier in the day, Lt Gen Le Van Huong reviewed the Passing Out Parade of SSC (Tech) Men-65 and SSC (Tech) Women-36 at OTA Gaya.

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The ADG PI said in another post on X, "Lieutenant General Le Van Huong, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, reviewed the Passing Out Parade, #POP of SSC (Tech) Men-65 & SSC (Tech) Women-36 at #OTA, #Gaya on 05 September 26. The #POP showcased immaculate drill, smart turnout, high standards of training & exceptional coordination, marking the culmination of rigorous military training."

A total of 253 Officer Cadets, including 35 Women Officer Cadets, were commissioned into the Indian Army after completing their training and marching through the "Antim Pag" to embark on their journey as commissioned officers.

The post added, "On this momentous occasion, 253 Officer Cadets, including 35 Women Officer Cadets, were commissioned into the #IndianArmy, marching through the Antim Pag to embark on their journey as Commissioned Officers."

The Reviewing Officer exhorted the newly commissioned officers to "embrace innovation, continuously upgrade their knowledge and remain adaptable to the evolving battlefield."

"He emphasised the importance of leading with purpose, mastering emerging technologies and demonstrating agility, foresight and decisive leadership to effectively meet every challenge," the Indian Army said.

A Passing-out Parade is the official graduation ceremony where officer cadets finish their training and become commissioned military officers. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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