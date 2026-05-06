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Home / World / Vietnam President To Lam accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan on maiden State Visit to India

Vietnam President To Lam accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan on maiden State Visit to India

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ANI
Updated At : 09:45 AM May 06, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Vietnam's President, To Lam, was accorded a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday during his first State Visit to India.

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The Vietnamese leader was received by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival at the presidential palace.

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This visit marks President To Lam's maiden State Visit to the country since being elected President of Vietnam in April this year.

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Ahead of the formal ceremony, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval held talks with President Lam on Tuesday to explore ways of bolstering the "comprehensive strategic partnership" shared by the two nations.

The President initiated his three-day state visit by arriving in Gaya, Bihar, on Tuesday morning. He was greeted at the airport by Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and other high-ranking officials before proceeding to offer prayers at the historic Mahabodhi Temple.

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Welcoming the Vietnamese leader, Samrat Choudhary remarked that the spiritual city of Gaya "warmly honours" the arrival of the President and expressed his belief that the visit would elevate bilateral ties to "new heights."

Following these spiritual and preliminary engagements, President Lam is slated to hold extensive discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, their dialogue is anticipated to cover bilateral relations alongside pressing "regional and global issues."

The ministry stated that the high-level "engagement between the leaders is expected to provide fresh momentum to the robust bilateral relations and open new avenues for cooperation between India and Vietnam."

The timing of the trip is particularly significant as it marks the "10th anniversary of the comprehensive strategic partnership" between the two countries, serving as Lam's first official visit since he was "elected President in April."

Following his engagements in the national capital, President Lam will travel to Mumbai, where he intends to "bolster trade and investment ties" through meetings with business leaders. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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