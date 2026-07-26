DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Vietnam thanks China for helping rescue 45 people after ship sinks in South China Sea

Vietnam thanks China for helping rescue 45 people after ship sinks in South China Sea

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:03 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Hanoi [Vietnam], July 26 (ANI): Vietnam on Sunday thanked China for its assistance in search and rescue operations after a Vietnamese cargo vessel, sank in the South China Sea, with 45 of the 62 people on board rescued as search efforts continued for the remaining crew, according to Xinhua news agency.

Advertisement

The Vietnamese vessel, 'Khoi Nguyen 18', was carrying 62 people when it sank in unfavourable weather conditions near Yongshu Reef in the Nansha Islands in the South China Sea, Xinhua reported.

Advertisement

Chinese and Vietnamese rescue teams have mounted a joint operation involving multiple vessels and a rescue helicopter.

Advertisement

According to Xinhua, Vietnamese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pham Thu Hang said Vietnamese authorities "launched rescue operations immediately after the incident" and coordinated closely with Chinese rescue forces and vessels operating near the scene.

She thanked the Chinese authorities for their "prompt support in search and rescue operations" and expressed hope that " both sides would continue to coordinate closely in the search for those still missing."

Advertisement

According to the Global Times, China dispatched six vessels and one rescue helicopter to assist in the operation, while seven Vietnamese ships also joined the on-site search and rescue effort.

According to the report, "China and Vietnam have set up a joint, unified search and rescue command system," with the Chinese rescue vessel Nanhai Jiu 115 serving as the on-site commander. It added that "rescue forces from both countries have demonstrated strong overall coordination, regional synergy, and efficient collaboration", citing Sansha authorities.

The Global Times further reported that Nanhai Jiu first rescued 29 Vietnamese nationals from a life raft on Saturday evening while returning to Sanya.

The survivors informed rescuers that the Khoi Nguyen had sunk on Friday night about 220 nautical miles east of Vietnam's Khanh Hoa Province with 62 Vietnamese nationals on board.

Following the alert, Chinese maritime search and rescue authorities activated an emergency response and established a unified command system with Vietnamese vessels operating in the area to coordinate the ongoing rescue mission, according to the Global Times. Search operations for the remaining missing crew members are continuing. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts