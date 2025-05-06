DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Vietnamese artist showcases gold powder Buddha painting at UN Vesak Day Inauguration

Vietnamese artist showcases gold powder Buddha painting at UN Vesak Day Inauguration

At the United Nations' Vesak Day celebrations in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnamese artist and spiritual practitioner Master Thien Hai showcased a Buddha painting made from melted gold powder, as India's Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha also arrived in Vietnam for a nationwide exhibition.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:52 AM May 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Ho Chi Minh City [Vietnam], May 6 (ANI): At the inauguration ceremony of the United Nations' Vesak Day celebrations in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnamese spiritual practitioner and artist Vu Khac Diep, professionally known as Master Thien Hai, showcased a unique artwork of Lord Buddha created using melted gold powder.

The artist, who currently serves as the Head of the Feng Shui Department at the Centre for Human Potential Research in Vietnam, presented several Buddha paintings made using a highly specialised technique.

Advertisement

Born in 1981, Master Thien Hai is a Feng Shui master and artistic innovator known for combining spiritual symbolism with rare artistic materials. His process involves melting and dissolving pure gold bars, which are then transformed into powder and liquid forms. These are meticulously applied onto copper metal canvases to create paintings that reflect both visual elegance and spiritual depth.

Advertisement

The exhibition was part of the 2025 United Nations Vesak Day inaugural event, which is being marked with a series of commemorative activities across Vietnam. Among the highlights is the arrival of the Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha from India, brought to the country for public exposition for the first time.

The relics are being accompanied by a high-level Indian delegation led by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Andhra Pradesh Minister Kandula Durgesh, along with monks and senior officials.

Upon their arrival in Vietnam, the delegation was received by the Government of Vietnam and the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in a ceremony that highlighted the long-standing spiritual and cultural ties between the two nations. The Sacred Relics were brought from Sarnath, India, and are being exhibited in Ho Chi Minh City until May 7, 2025. They will then travel to Tay Ninh, Hanoi, and Ha Nam, and remain in Vietnam until May 21, 2025.

The exhibition of the relics is supported by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, the National Museum of India, and the International Buddha Confederation. According to the Ministry of Culture, the visit is part of the Vesak Day commemorations and aims to strengthen people-to-people connections and honour the teachings of Lord Buddha. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper